Segra Stadium to Host PLAY BALL Weekend & Community Giveback Event

May 24, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Segra Stadium will be hosting its annual PLAY BALL Weekend and free baseball clinic on Friday, June 14th from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. In addition, in collaboration with Major League Baseball, The Two-Six Project, and Fayetteville native and world-renowned barber Vic Blends, a community giveback event will be held in the plaza outside the stadium during the same time.

The giveback event will focus on school supplies and food supply for individuals and families in need. Major League Baseball will also provide bats and balls sets for kids. In addition, local barbers will be cutting hair free of charge inside the main gates.

Vic Blends is a savvy entrepreneur and social media mogul who has leveraged his barbering skills to cultivate a thriving brand with millions of followers across his social media platforms. His impressive client list boasts some of the popular culture's biggest names and star athletes like Tom Brady, Lil Yachty, and Julio Rodriguez. But Blends' influence extends beyond the chair, as he remains a vocal advocate for his hometown. "I'm excited to partner with MLB, the Woodpeckers, and The Two-Six Project for this amazing event. I love coming home and promoting positivity to the next generation of kids from my city. I'm grateful for the opportunity to serve, and I know it'll be a great time for everyone involved."

The free baseball clinic will be held inside the stadium on the Segra Stadium field. Parents or guardians can sign their kids up through the PLAY BALL Weekend link on the Woodpeckers website. This clinic will provide instruction from current Woodpeckers players & coaches and is limited to the first 200 kids who are signed up.

The Woodpeckers will take on the visiting Salem Red Sox that evening with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. All participants of the baseball clinic will receive a free ticket to the game that night. For more information, visit www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com or to register your child for the free clinic, click HERE.

