Lynchburg Pitching Stifles Nats

May 24, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Hillcat pitching and defense shone through tonight, as they took down the FredNats 6-2.

Both sides traded zeroes through two innings, before Lynchburg broke through in the third. In typical Hillcat fashion, they strung together a series of singles, and a sac fly, to plate four runs off of Jarlin Susana.

Susana worked into the fifth inning, but exited after a double and back-to-back walks loaded the bases with nobody out. Moises Diaz entered in relief, and allowed two runs to score as Lynchburg pushed their lead out to 6-0.

Brenner Cox brought the VACU Stadium crowd to their feet with a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning. However, that was all the offense for the FredNats as they lost 6-2. Alex Clemmey (1-3) earned his first professional win, while Jarlin Susana (0-6) took another loss. Tyler Scott also picked up his first pro save.

In game five, Marc Davis (0-1, 4.15) goes up against Rorik Maltrud (1-1, 3.29) in a 7:05 start.

#FREDNATS

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.