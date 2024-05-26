Comeback Sox Rally to Clinch Series over Fayetteville

SALEM, Va. - Something has been in the water this week as the Red Sox rallied in the eighth once again for their third come-from-behind win in the series. This time, to seal the series, taking four out of six games against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

Fayetteville found themselves in front early, scoring the first two runs of the game in the first inning. No. 30 prospect in the Houston Astros organization, Chase Jaworsky, led off the game with a double and wound up scoring on a fielder's choice by Kenni Gomez, beating out the throw to the plate. The Woodpeckers tallied one more thanks to No. 19 Astros prospect Cesar Hernandez and his sacrifice fly.

Salem would respond in the bottom of the second inning as Jhostynxon Garcia led off the frame with a base hit. A balk and a single moved Garcia to third and he was hit home on a sacrifice fly to left field off the barrel of Freili Encarnacion.

Each team put up a run in the fourth as Juan Santander extended the lead, 3-1 with a solo home run to lead off. Encarnacion countered for the Sox with an RBI-single to bring Salem back within a run.

The Woodpeckers added their fourth and final run of the game in the top of the sixth. After back-to-back base hits from Oliver Carrillo and No. 18 Astros prospect Waner Luciano plus a hit-by-pitch, Jaworsky walked in a run to make it a 4-2 game.

Scoreless in the seventh, the Red Sox kicked it into high gear for the eighth for the second time this week. An RBI-single by Nelly Taylor Jr., extending his hitting streak to 10 consecutive games scored the first run of the frame.

A wild pitch scored Jhostynxon Garcia to tie the game at four, before Stanley Tucker drove in the go-ahead runs with a two run-scoring single, putting the Red Sox up 6-4.

The eighth inning comeback marked the second time in the series that the Red Sox put up four runs in the eighth inning to reclaim the lead and earn the eventual win.

After solid outings from Salem starter Royman Blanco and first out of the pen, Michael Sansone, CJ Weins was able to come in and shut the door in the ninth.

The Red Sox took four of six in the series against Fayetteville, marking their first series victory on home soil in 2024. Salem heads on the road this week to take on the Lynchburg Hillcats, renewing the 460 Rivalry.

