Late Comeback Sends Pelicans to 8-7 Victory over Mudcats

May 26, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

After falling behind 4-0 early, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans scored two in the fifth and six in the seventh to win the final game of the series against the Carolina Mudcats on Sunday afternoon. The Pelicans split the series with the Mudcats with each team winning three games. The Birds stand at 19-25 while the Mudcats fell to 26-17.

Frank Hernandez (2-5, 2 RBI) finished with two RBI singles in the fifth and seventh innings. The go-ahead run came in on a wild pitch that scored Fabian Pertuz (1-5) in the seventh as the Birds went ahead 6-5. Christian Olivo (1-4, RBI) followed with an RBI single to extend the lead to 7-5.

With one earned run through two innings out of the bullpen, Vince Reilly (4-2) took the win. Shane Marshall closed out the final two innings with one earned run and three strikeouts to pick up the save.

Luis Castillo (2-4, 2 HR, RBI, BB) led the Mudcats with a pair of home runs, hitting solo shots in the fifth and ninth innings. Juan Baez (1-5, HR, RBI) lifted a solo homer in the second inning. Four of the first seven runs for Carolina came in the first four innings.

Jesus Rivero (3-2) allowed four earned runs and threw two wild pitches to take the loss in his two frames. Cristofher Carrasco allowed two more in just 2/3 of an inning.

The Pelicans return to Myrtle Beach on Tuesday night against the Charleston RiverDogs at 7:05 p.m.

