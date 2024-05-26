Fireflies Take Series with 7-3 Win Sunday

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies used another big performance from the bats, as they scored four in the seventh inning to beat the Delmarva Shorebirds 7-3 Sunday afternoon at Perdue Stadium.

The Fireflies broke the scoreless tie in the top of the first inning. After Lizandro Rodriguez roped a lead-off single, he came home later in the inning off an Austin Charles sacrifice fly, granting Columbia a 1-0 lead. Charles was also responsible for the Firelfies second run. He slapped a base knock to third, allowing Figueroa to come around to double Columbia's lead.

In the fifth, Derlin Figueroa and Daniel Vazquez laced back-to-back doubles with two outs to move Columbia's lead to 3-0 over the Shorebirds.

Figueroa finished the day 2-5 with a pair of doubles to extend his hitting streak to 13 games. That's tied with Eduardo Fermin for the second-longest hitting streak in Columbia Fireflies history. On the run, Figueroa is 20-49 (.408) with three homers and nine RBI.

Columbia got another strong start from Ethan Bosacker, who worked four scoreless innings before being lifted in the fifth after allowing a single run in his second start of the week. Eduardo Herrera induced an inning-ending double play to strand the bases loaded and keep Columbia in front 3-1 at the time.

Herrera allowed a pair of runs in 2.1 innings before Jarold Rosado came along for 1.2 scoreless innings to bridge the gap. Finally, Luis Polanco spun a 1-2-3 ninth to close out the contest.

Columbia's bats weren't finished up 3-1 though. Delmarva tossed a wild pitch that allowed Gabriel Silva to score from third to push Columbia up 4-1 in the top of the seventh. Daniel Vazquez punched a single into the outfield to earn his second-consecutive three-hit game to plate Brennon McNair. Finally, Charles drilled a two RBI double to left to bring home Vazquez and Chris Brito. At the end of the inning, Columbia led 7-1 and needed only nine outs to close out the game.

Columbia travels to Kannapolis, where they'll begin a new, six-game set with the division-leading Cannon Ballers tomorrow at 6:30 pm. RHP Blake Wolters (0-0, 4.63 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and Kannapolis has yet to name their starters for the series.

The Fireflies return to Segra Park June 4 to start a set with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. Help the team unmask some villains Saturday, June 8 for Scooby-Doo! Night presented by Escapology. The club will also be giving away a piece of history, as the first 1,000 fans will receive a Tyler Tolbert Bobblehead Friday, June 7 thanks to SAFE Federal Credit Union. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

