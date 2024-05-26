Fireflies Defeat Shorebirds in Series Finale

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (15-29) were defeated by the Columbia Fireflies (23-20) in the series finale on Sunday by a final of 7-3.

Columbia put a run on the board in the top of the first as a sacrifice fly by Austin Charles to deep right field allowed Lizandro Rodriguez to score, making it 1-0 Fireflies.

Charles helped plate a second run for Columbia in the third as he collected an infield single with the throw to first getting away, allowing Derlin Figueroa to score to up the Fireflies' lead to 2-0.

In the fifth, Columbia used back-to-back doubles with two outs by Derlin Figueroa and Daniel Vazquez to bring home a third run, extending their advantage to 3-0.

The Shorebirds pushed across their first run in the fifth on a bases-loaded walk to Anderson De Los Santos. Delmarva was denied any further damage as a double play off the bat of Angel Tejada ended the frame with the Shorebirds behind 3-1.

The Fireflies escalated their lead in the seventh to 7-1 with a wild pitch, an RBI single by Daniel Vazquez, and a two-run double by Austin Charles to score four runs in the inning.

Aron Estrada pulled the Shorebirds back within four with a two-run homer, his first of the season to make it 7-3.

That's as close as Delmarva could get as the bullpen for Columbia took care of business to give them a 7-3 win in the series finale.

Reliever Eduardo Herrera (2-1) earned the win in relief with Michael Forret (2-4) taking the loss as the starter for the Shorebirds.

Delmarva heads back on the road for a series against the Carolina Mudcats at Five County Stadium, starting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

