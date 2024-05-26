RiverDogs End Homestand with Complete Effort in 8-0 Win

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs were dominant in all three facets of the game, blanking the Down East Wood Ducks 8-0 on Sunday evening at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. Chris Villaman and three relievers combined to limit the Wood Ducks to three hits as the pitching staff recorded their third shutout of the season. The offense provided 11 hits and stole eight bases, while Noah Myers robbed a home run with a leaping grab at the wall in the top of the ninth. The game was played in front of 6,316 fans, the largest crowd of the season.

The teams traded scoreless innings until the RiverDogs (19-25) broke through in a big way during the fourth. Wilian Bormie retired the first two hitters in the frame before allowing a single to Carlos Colmenarez that ended his day. Ivan Oviedo entered out of the pen and immediately walked Ricardo Gonzalez. Narciso Polanco followed with an RBI single and the RiverDogs had the lead. A wild pitch allowed Gonzalez to score, and Adrian Santana rolled a run-scoring single of his own through the middle to make it 3-0. One more run came across before the inning ended on a second wild pitch.

The margin grew larger toward the latter inning with Angel Mateo's infield hit scoring the next run in the sixth. Colmenarez brought in the sixth run of the night with a fielder's choice RBI groundout to short in the seventh. Finally, Myers closed the scoring with a two-run knock into right field in the eighth. The eight runs scored by the RiverDogs represented the second-most scored by the team in a game this season.

Villaman earned his second win of the campaign by spinning 5.0 scoreless frames. He has opened his professional career with 16.0 consecutive scoreless innings, the longest active mark in the Carolina League. Villaman allowed two hits and struck out six. Dalton Fowler lowered his ERA to 2.77 with a perfect sixth. Jonalbert Rumbol did not allow a baserunner over 1.2 perfect innings and Adam Boucher closed the door with 1.1 innings on the hill. The four pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts and just one walk.

Polanco and Santana each provided three hits and stole two bases from the top two spots in the lineup. Mateo went 3-4 and stole three bases of his own. Erick Alvarez collected two of the three hits for Down East (24-20).

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs donned their Perros Santos uniforms for the first time this season in the lopsided win. Readers from the Berkeley County School District who met their goal as part of the Festival de Lectura reading program attended the game. Select members of each school joined the players as they ran to their positions prior to the start of the game.

The RiverDogs will take off on Memorial Day before playing the Myrtle Beach Pelicans for the first time on Tuesday night at Pelicans Ballpark. RHP Gary Gill Hill (1-0, 2.31) will start the series on the mound for the RiverDogs. Myrtle Beach has yet to announce their starter for the contest. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

The RiverDogs continue their hunt for a fourth-consecutive Carolina League championship in 2024. The full schedule of games is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. For the lowest ticket prices, go directly to RiverDogs.com. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

