Late Rally Lifts Myrtle Beach Past Mudcats

May 26, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, NC - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans scored six runs in the seventh inning to down the Carolina Mudcats and earn a split of the six-game series with a 8-7 victory on Sunday afternoon at Five County Stadium.

Myrtle Beach (19-25), scored those six runs in the seventh inning on just three hits, as Carolina (26-17) aided the cause with three walks and a hit batter in the frame. However the big blow of the innings was a Christian Olivo single to plate what turned out to be a big insurance run and give the Pelicans an 8-5 lead.

The Mudcats built a 5-2 lead thanks to a big second inning when they scored three times on a Juan Baez home run and RBI knocks from Yhoswar Garcia and Reece Walling.

Carolina would claw back in the eighth when Walling scored on a wild pitch and in the ninth, the Mudcats pulled to within a run on Luis Castillo's second home run of the game but it was not enough as Shane Marshall (S, 3) closed the door to earn the victory.

