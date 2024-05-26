Fredericksburg Comes Up Short In Sunday Finale

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The FredNats battled all day, but could not find the timely hit in a 9-4 loss against the Lynchburg Hillcats. With the loss, Fredericksburg is now 27-18 and Lynchburg is 24-21.

The Hillcats landed a big opening shot, in the top of the first inning. They strung together five straight hits, all with two outs, to score four times and chase FredNat starter Travis Sthele in the first inning.

Marcus Brown and Armando Cruz each picked up RBI knocks for the Freddies in the bottom half of the frame, cutting the deficit in half.

Lynchburg added a run in the top of the second inning on an RBI ground out, but Jeremy De La Rosa's single in the home half kept Fredericksburg close, down 5-3.

Then in the bottom of the fifth, a double steal turned into a run for Fredericksburg as an errant throw to third base allowed Marcus Brown to cross the plate, and get the Nats to within one run.

Fredericksburg had ample opportunities to jump in front of Lynchburg, but could not capitalize as Lynchburg held on to a 5-4 lead into the ninth inning. An RBI single and a sac fly helped extend the Hillcat edge to 7-4, before Angel Genao made it 9-4 with a two-run homer.

That held as the final score, with Yorman Gomez (5-1) earning the win and Travis Sthele (1-4) taking the loss.

The FredNats head to Kinston, NC to begin a six-game series against the Down East Wood Ducks next week.

