Another Rough Eighth Sinks Woodpeckers in Series Finale

May 26, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







SALEM, VA - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (21-24) saw a late lead disappear on them Sunday afternoon at Salem Memorial Ballpark as the Salem Red Sox (23-22) rallied with a four-run eighth inning to steal one from the Woodpeckers, 6-4. Fayetteville has now dropped three straight series after they had not lost one all season.

The Woodpeckers once again took an early lead in the top of the first. Chase Jaworsky led off the ballgame with a double and ended up at third base with one out. Kenni Gomez brought him home on a fielder's choice for the game's opening run. Gomez then stole second before he moved to third on a Juan Santander single. Moments later, Cesar Hernandez lifted a fly ball to right to score Gomez on a sacrifice fly to give Fayetteville the 2-0 edge.

Salem cut the lead in half on a Freili Encarnacion sac fly in the second against Woodpeckers starter Julio Marte. However, Santander responded to lead off the fourth with a towering solo home run to left, his fifth of the season. In the bottom half, Encarnacion cashed in once again, this time with an RBI single to bring the score to 3-2. Marte finished with four innings pitched, allowing the two runs on four hits with a pair of walks and four strikeouts.

Fayetteville loaded the bases with one out in the sixth against Red Sox reliever Michael Sansone (W, 3-0). After Will Bush lined out to left, Jaworsky stepped in and was hit by a pitch to bring Oliver Carrillo home. However, the Woodpeckers left them loaded when Nehomar Ochoa Jr. grounded out to end the inning.

Raimy Rodriguez (L, 1-2) replaced Marte on the mound and cruised through three scoreless innings to begin his relief outing but ran into trouble in the bottom of the eighth. Rodriguez hit Miguel Bleis to lead off the inning before walking Jhostynxon Garcia. He then allowed an RBI single by Nelly Taylor that cut the deficit to one. A wild pitch brought home Garcia to tie the score while allowing Taylor to move to second, then a second wild pitch advanced the latter to third. Rodriguez issued another walk to Marvin Alcantara before he hit Encarnacion, forcing Fayetteville to go to the bullpen with the bases loaded and no outs.

Kelly Austin came on to try to get out of the jam in his return to Single-A after spending a few weeks with the High-A Asheville Tourists. Austin struck out Daniel McElveny for the first out but surrendered a go-ahead, two-run single to Stanley Tucker to give Salem the lead for good. The Woodpeckers got a pair of runners on in the ninth against Red Sox closer CJ Weins (SV, 2), but Weins struck out Gomez and got Santander to ground out to end the game.

Fayetteville will have Memorial Day off before they finally return home after a two-week road trip to begin a six-game series with the Augusta GreenJackets. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35 PM at Segra Stadium.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/753661/final/box

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.