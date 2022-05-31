Pit Spitters Win an Extra Inning Thriller to Start 2022 Campaign

Battle Creek, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters (1-0) overcame a late Battle Creek Battle Jacks (0-1) rally to win 8-7 in 10 innings.

The Battle Jacks struck first with three hits and a run in the first inning. The Pit Spitters answered in the third with an RBI bunt from Evan Orzech and an RBI single from Trey Truitt III. However, Battle Creek answered with two runs of their own in the bottom half to go up 3-2.

Traverse City tied the game in the fifth on a wild pitch, scoring Dane Smitz. Smitz finished the game 2-4 with a run scored and hit by pitch.

The Pit Spitters rallied with two outs in the sixth to retake the lead. First, Brendan Summerhill singled home Lukas White. Then, Orzech singled home Camden Traficante on the next pitch to take a 5-3 lead.

After a solo home run for Battle Creek in the seventh, no runs crossed until the ninth. In the top half, the Pit Spitters worked five walks to score two runs without a hit. Up 7-4 in the bottom of the ninth, Coby Greiner hit five batters and allowed three runs, sending the game to extras.

Truitt came through in extras with another RBI single. Truitt was 2-3 with two RBI's and three walks in the game.

In the bottom of the 10 , Carson Fischer struck out the last two batters to strand the tying and winning runs in scoring position, sealing the opening day victory.

Up Next

The Pit Spitters face the Battle Jacks again Tuesday, May 31 at 11:00 am to conclude the series.

