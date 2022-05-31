Comeback Falls Short as Pit Spitters Split Opening Series
May 31, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release
Battle Creek, MI - After trailing by as many as four runs, the Traverse City Pit Spitters (1-1) cut the lead to one with the tying run on base in the ninth but couldn't bring him home in a 10-9 loss to the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (1-1).
The Pit Spitters jumped out to a quick lead, scoring two runs in the first and three more in the second. Hayden Jatczak had an RBI single in the first. Evan Orzech added a two-RBI triple in the second.
The bats cooled off as the Battle Jacks heated up. They answered with a three-run second and tied the game in the fifth. Traverse City took the lead back in the sixth on a bases loaded walk but left them loaded.
The bottom of the sixth was the difference in the ball game. A leadoff triple was followed by an error, and the wheels fell off. The next three batters walked, followed by two hit by pitches. The Battle Jacks scored five runs before getting an out. Duncan Lutz limited the damage, but the team was down 10-6 at the end.
Camden Traficante singled home two runs in the seventh and Alec Atkinson scored one in the eighth. The Pit Spitters got the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the ninth but they left them stranded. Traverse City left 12 runners on base, 10 of those in the last four innings. They left the bases loaded in the sixth and seventh and left two on base in the eighth and ninth.
Anthony Ramirez favored well in his first start. The 2021 returner went five innings, gave up six hits and struck out five. He allowed just three runs.
Up Next
The Pit Spitters will continue the road trip in Rockford on Tuesday as they take on the Rivets. First pitch Wednesdsay is scheduled for 7:35 ET.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from May 31, 2022
- Nick Mitchell Named May 30th NWL Player of the Night - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Comeback Falls Short as Pit Spitters Split Opening Series - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Rockers Look to Start Season 2-0 with Rematch against Rafters - Green Bay Rockers
- Rockers Look to Start Season 2-0 with Rematch against Rafters - Green Bay Rockers
- Asby Leads Honkers to Opening Day Win - Rochester Honkers
- Priester and Corona Homer, Lifting Loggers over Express on Opening Day - La Crosse Loggers
- A Bump in the Road - Duluth Huskies
- Rafters Run out of Rhythm against Rockers - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- MoonDogs' Bark Too Much for Huskies Howl en Route in Six-Run Opening Day Victory - Mankato MoonDogs
- "Rockers Snag Come from Behind Win to Open 2022 Season - Green Bay Rockers
- Kingfish Earn Opening Day Comeback Win over Growlers - Kenosha Kingfish
- Pit Spitters Win an Extra Inning Thriller to Start 2022 Campaign - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Growlers Fall in 9-7 Thriller on Opening Night - Kalamazoo Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Traverse City Pit Spitters Stories
- Comeback Falls Short as Pit Spitters Split Opening Series
- Pit Spitters Win an Extra Inning Thriller to Start 2022 Campaign
- Pit Spitters Announce Fan Food Vote Winner and New Concession Items
- Traverse City Pit Spitters Host Summer Job Fair
- Traverse City Pit Spitters Host Summer Job Fair