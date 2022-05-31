Comeback Falls Short as Pit Spitters Split Opening Series

Battle Creek, MI - After trailing by as many as four runs, the Traverse City Pit Spitters (1-1) cut the lead to one with the tying run on base in the ninth but couldn't bring him home in a 10-9 loss to the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (1-1).

The Pit Spitters jumped out to a quick lead, scoring two runs in the first and three more in the second. Hayden Jatczak had an RBI single in the first. Evan Orzech added a two-RBI triple in the second.

The bats cooled off as the Battle Jacks heated up. They answered with a three-run second and tied the game in the fifth. Traverse City took the lead back in the sixth on a bases loaded walk but left them loaded.

The bottom of the sixth was the difference in the ball game. A leadoff triple was followed by an error, and the wheels fell off. The next three batters walked, followed by two hit by pitches. The Battle Jacks scored five runs before getting an out. Duncan Lutz limited the damage, but the team was down 10-6 at the end.

Camden Traficante singled home two runs in the seventh and Alec Atkinson scored one in the eighth. The Pit Spitters got the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the ninth but they left them stranded. Traverse City left 12 runners on base, 10 of those in the last four innings. They left the bases loaded in the sixth and seventh and left two on base in the eighth and ninth.

Anthony Ramirez favored well in his first start. The 2021 returner went five innings, gave up six hits and struck out five. He allowed just three runs.

The Pit Spitters will continue the road trip in Rockford on Tuesday as they take on the Rivets. First pitch Wednesdsay is scheduled for 7:35 ET.

