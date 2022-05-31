Growlers Fall in 9-7 Thriller on Opening Night

KENOSHA, WI - The Kalamazoo Growlers fought through incredible adversity with short numbers on opening day at Simmons Field in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Growlers gave up 2 runs in the first on a home run that hooked the left-field pole. Kalamazoo answered with a run in the 3rd, thanks to a hard-hit single by Lawson Knight (Western Texas) and some nifty baserunning by Carter Smith. After both teams' quiet fourth and fifth inning, the Growlers' bats exploded for 6 runs in the 6th inning, highlighted by a 2 RBI double for Carter Smith (GVSU), who finished with a 3-4 line at the plate. The Kingfish were able to jump on the Growler's bullpen late and piled on 5 runs to take the lead, which they held onto through the top of the ninth for the win.

The Growlers will be back in action again tomorrow night in Kenosha at 6:35 Central Time. Catch the game on the Growlers Radio Network at mixlr.com/kzoo-growlers.

