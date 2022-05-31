A Bump in the Road

May 31, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release







MANKATO, Minn - The Duluth Huskies opened their 2022 season on the road against the Mankato MoonDogs Monday evening. The home team had all of the fun as Mankato took the opener, 8-2.

A Duluth error led to the opening run for Mankato in the bottom of the second inning. Fast forward to the home half of the third, Sean Ross blasted a two-run home run to extend the MoonDogs lead to 3-0. The Huskies got on the board for the first time in the top of the fifth inning. Arizona Western College's Noah Marcelo had an RBI fielder's choice to cut the Duluth deficit to two runs.

Devin Dodson took the slab for the Huskies to start the campaign. The Friends University product lasted four innings as he conceded three runs on four hits, including a pair of walks and five strikeouts.

Nolan Pender got the nod for the Moondogs, and he performed at his peak.

The Bellarmine gunslinger went a solid 5 2/3 innings, allowing a single run on five hits. The Louisville, Kentucky native walked four batters and recorded five strikeouts.

Pender was awarded the victory, and Dodson received the loss in the outing.

The MoonDogs had an offensive explosion in the bottom of the eighth inning to put the game out of reach. Mankato snagged an 8-1 advantage heading into the final frame. Duluth

salvaged a run in the front half of the ninth inning, but it would not be enough to overcome the steep climb it faced.

Errors in the field killed the Huskies in the team's first game. Three errors showed on the scoreboard for the visiting Duluth squad. The Huskies also committed two batter interferences

in the contest during stolen base attempts. The inability to get runners home was an issue for both sides. The Huskies and MoonDogs each stranded 10 runners on base throughout the night.

The Huskies and MoonDogs will do business at 6:35 pm CT Tuesday evening at ISG Field in Mankato. The starting pitchers have not been announced for the game.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.