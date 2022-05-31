Nick Mitchell Named May 30th NWL Player of the Night

FOND DU LAC, WI - Western Illinois product Nick Mitchell capped off a career day in the 2022 season opener by picking up the first Northwoods League Player of the Night award for the 2022 season.

Mitchell tallied a career-high four hits against the Wausau Woodchucks on Monday afternoon at Herr-Baker Field in an 11-2 Dock Spiders win. He tallied three singles and a standup triple in the ninth, along with a hit by pitch to reach base five times in six plate appearances.

During the 2022 college season, Mitchell led the Summit League with 30 stolen bases, and hit .342 for Western Illinois.

The Dock Spiders are back in action on Tuesday night against the Wausau Woodchucks in Wausau. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m and can be heard live on the Dock Spiders Radio Network. The Dock Spiders return home on Thursday, June 2 against the Green Bay Rockers at 11:35 a.m.

