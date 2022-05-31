Rockers Look to Start Season 2-0 with Rematch against Rafters

May 31, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - After a dramatic come from behind victory Monday night, the Green Bay Rockers look to get their first season series sweep, hosting the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters for the Green Bay home opener Tuesday night at Capital Credit Union Park.

First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. with the pregame concert performed by the Cougars and gates set to open at 5:35. The first 1,000 fans will receive an Opening Day Commemorative Vinyl Rockers Record with one lucky fan receiving the gold record to be Rockstar for a Year.

In Monday opening night's victory, the Rockers tallied six runs on 14 hits and despite making four errors in the field, they found themselves in the lead after the top half of the ninth courtesy of a game-winning RBI single from Griffin Selby.

Chase Hudson led the way offensively for Green Bay, going 4-4 with three singles, one double, and two RBIs. Tristin Garcia also pushed the pace for the Rockers going 2-5 himself with two doubles and an RBI.

Chase Pelter earned the win for the Rockers on the mound, pitching the last 1.2 innings of the game, and striking out two, retiring the Rafters lineup 1-2-3 in the bottom of the ninth.

The Rockers will start Dylan Carter from the University of Arkansas on the mound after not making an appearance this past spring for the Razorbacks.

Carter pitched his first two seasons of college baseball at Crowder College, and most recently pitched in 14 games while making 13 starts in 2021, posting an 8-1 record and a 5.84 ERA.

The Rafters will start Xavier Rivas from the University of Indianapolis after pitching 80.1 innings this past spring. He was most recently named the 2022 D2CCA Midwest Region Pitcher of the Year.

Following this opening series with Wisconsin Rapids, the Rockers will take on the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders for the first time this season on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Capital Credit Union Park with the pregame concert by the Third Wheels and gates set to open at 5:35 p.m. It will also be the first of several Woof Wednesdays at Capital Credit Union Park.

Single game and group tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.