"Rockers Snag Come from Behind Win to Open 2022 Season

May 31, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers came from behind twice and started the 2022 season on a high note taking down the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 6-5 Monday night at Witter Field.

A go-ahead RBI single from Griffin Selby gave the Rockers the lead for good in the ninth and won 6-5 to go to 1-0 on the season.

To start out the game, the Rafters struck first, scoring on a fielder's choice to take an early 1-0 lead. However, a groundout forced from starting pitcher Chris Spry kept the Rafters further off the board, as it remained a 1-0 ballgame after a frame.

The Rafters added one more in the second to make it 2-0 in favor of Wisconsin Rapids off an RBI single, but the Rockers offense then responded in the third after a leadoff double by David Melfi.

From there, Tristin Garcia sent Melfi home off a towering double to deep center field and Chase Hudson brought Garcia home to tie the game at two apiece through two and a half innings of play.

The Rafters responded once again in the bottom half of the third, scoring two runs off an error and an RBI single to take a 4-2 lead after three innings.

Green Bay cut the lead to one in the fourth off an RBI single from Griffin Stevens, but a strikeout stranded two runners on, and it remained 4-3 heading into the bottom of the fourth.

After the Rafters went scoreless in the bottom of the fourth, the Rocker offense took control, scoring two runs courtesy of an RBI double from Hudson and an RBI single from Matt Scannell, giving the Rockers their first lead of the game at 5-4 through four and a half innings of play.

Wisconsin Rapids tied the game in the bottom half of the fifth, knotting it up at 5-5 through five innings off an RBI groundout.

After a scoreless sixth, seventh, and eighth innings for both sides courtesy of stout pitching from each team's bullpen, that set up the ninth, with the top of the order coming up for the Rockers with a chance to give the Rockers the lead.

With two outs and two runners on base, Griffin Selby delivered, driving an RBI single into right, giving the Rockers the lead for good as Chase Pelter retired the last three to slam the door shut on the opening night victory.

The Rockers and Rafters will square off once again Tuesday, this time at Capital Credit Union Park as it will be the home opener for Green Bay. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. with the pregame concert and gates set to open at 5:35. The first 1,000 fans will receive an Opening Day Commemorative Vinyl Rockers Record with one lucky fan receiving the gold record to be Rockstar for a Year.

Single game and group tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.