Madison Completes Opening Series Sweep

Madison, WI - The Mallards and Chinooks met at Warner Park for game two of the seventy-two game season on Tuesday night and the Ducks went home with a 4-3 win, completing the sweep of Lakeshore in the Opening Series.

After taking six innings to strike in the opener, Lakeshore came out swinging right out of the gate against Beau Nichols (6.0, 4 H, 6 K). A leadoff walk and a single ended up scoring after a two-bag throwing error by Mallards' catcher Christian Rivera. Following the two unearned runs in the 1st inning, Nichols went on to complete a tremendous outing. He finished with the most pitches that he's thrown in 2022 following his spring season at Lincoln Memorial University. In his final three innings of work, Nichols only allowed one base runner. He left with the decision under his belt with a 3-2 lead after the two-run 6th for the Mallards at the plate. However, one run was pushed across in the top of the 7th inning against Markell Dixon in his first collegiate appearance to tie the contest. In the 8th, Dixon allowed two baserunners to reach before skipper Donnie Scott went to the bullpen for Steven Lacey (W, 1-0). Lacey walked his first batter but went on to strikeout four of the next five batters to finish the game after the Mallards reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the 8th.

Madison was unable to push across a run until the 5th inning against Lakeshore starter Scott Rouse (4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 4 K). The first four batters were able to reach in the 5th against a combination of Rouse and Caleb Strack (L, 0-1). The Mallards had the bases loaded when Strack rolled a ground ball off the bat of Payton Smith. The Ducks came back in the 6th inning with a one-out walk from Ryan Taylor. In the next at-bat, Tyler Hare (1-2, BB, HBP) sliced a line-drive into right which sent Chinooks' right-fielder, Brayden Collett, diving into the outfield grass. The ball trickled away from Collett before he flipped the ball to his teammate in the outfield. The long process, marked as an error, scored Taylor from first. Jason Hodges lifted a sacrifice fly to center which scored Hare for the 3-2 lead.

The 8th inning saw the Duck Pond crowd creep to the edge of their seats when the first two batters of the inning reached base. A fielder's choice and a fly-out put two outs on the board after new Chinooks' pitcher Jackson Reid entered the game. A two-out walk was issued to Marcus Brodil (2-3, 2 BB) which loaded the bases for Javie Beal (2-4, 2 RBI). Beal took an outside pitch from Reid and muscled it to left which scored Hare to retake the lead. Lacey was able to close the door in the top of the 9th.

The Ducks hit the road for a two-game series in Wisconsin Rapids on Wednesday and Thursday. Michael Finan gets the ball for the Mallards for their first road trip of the season. Action can be caught on the Madison Mallards (MadisonMallards) account on Mixlr for the road broadcast at 6:05 PM CST.

