Rockers Get Shut Out Against Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers took their first loss of 2022, falling 3-0 to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Tuesday night at Capital Credit Union Park.

Wisconsin Rapids led from start to finish, courtesy of two home runs over the left field wall, despite the Rockers pitching staff throwing a combined 18 strikeouts to the Rafters offense.

The Rafters struck first for the second time in as many nights after a solo home run in the top of the second by Marco Castillo, taking an early 1-0 lead through two innings of play.

However, it became a pitchers' duel through the next two innings as Dylan Carter's eight strikeouts kept the Rockers only down by a run through four innings.

In the fifth, it was Jacob Schaaf who pitched a scoreless inning of relief, making quick work in his first appearance on the mound this season.

Schaff continued his solid outing into the sixth, striking out the last two of the frame, keeping the game deadlocked at 1-0 through five and a half innings of play.

After a scoreless sixth inning by the Rockers offense, the Rafters took advantage and extended their one run led to three, following a two-run home run by leadoff hitter Ben Ross.

Through six and a half innings of play, the score was 3-0 in favor of the visitors from Wisconsin Rapids.

Jacob Conover came on in relief in the eighth and struck out all three batters in the frame, keeping his team in the game heading into the bottom half of the eighth.

Despite the scoreless frame from Conover, the Rockers offense stranded two runners on base, and found themselves down 3-0 heading into the ninth.

Green Bay went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning, as Wisconsin Rapids slammed the door shut to get their first win of the season.

The Rockers will be back in action at home Wednesday against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Capital Credit Union Park with the pregame concert performed the Third Wheels beginning at 5:35. It will also be the first of several Woof Wednesday promotions presented by Vital Essentials.

