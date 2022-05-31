Priester and Corona Homer, Lifting Loggers over Express on Opening Day
May 31, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release
The Loggers 20th anniversary season started with a win last night at Carson Park in Eau Claire. Eddie Berry got the start for the Lumberman, tallying 5.2 innings of work, giving up only 2 earned runs and recording 5 strikeouts. After a shaky first inning, in which Berry found himself with runners at the corners with no outs, he seemed to find a groove against Express hitters, commanding all his pitches nicely.
Emilio Corona was responsible for the Loggers' first long-ball of the summer, hitting a towering solo home run to left field in the second inning. Not long after, catcher Blaise Priester went yard to left field, giving the Loggers an early 5-1 lead in the third inning. The Express got back on track in the sixth inning, scoring one more run on a bases-loaded walk. However, following solid innings of relief from Carter Seabrooke, Brayden Sanders, and Trey Frahm, it was not enough to mount a comeback. Frahm recorded his first save of the season, striking out the side.
Zac Rice, La Crosse's speedy center fielder, lead the team in RBI's (2), going 2-4 on the night with a double and a stolen base. Clayton Slack also drove in a run with a base-hit up the middle.
Both teams will face off again tonight, this time in La Crosse. The first pitch is slated for 6:35pm at Copeland Park.
