Pit Spitters Drop Game One of the Doubleheader

Kalamazoo, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose game one of the doubleheader against the Kalamazoo Growlers 4-3. The Pit Spitters drop to 16-8, while the Growlers improve to 12-11.

The Pit Spitters picked up the offense in the top of the third on a one out Camden Traficante single and a Brendan Summerhill walk. After a couple of wild pitches thrown by West Dakota, Traficante came in to score giving the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead. Glenn Miller singled to left field to bring around Summerhill extending their lead to 2-0. With Parker Brosius standing at third, Colin Summerhill hit a sacrifice fly to bring in another run making it 3-0. The Growlers got their offense going in the bottom of the third with Gavin Lewis Jr. getting a lead off hit-by-pitch, followed by a Jeter Ybarra single to center field. Gabe Springer came up and hit a single to left field to bring across Ybarra to make it a 3-1 game. The Growlers offense picked back up in the bottom of the sixth after a single, and back-to-back walks loaded up the bases with two outs. Lewis Jr. came in and scored on a wild pitch, then

Myles Beale hit a single to left field bringing in the other two runners to give the Growlers a 4-3 lead.

The Pit Spitters drop to 16-8 on the season, as the Growlers improve to 12-11. Pit Spitters starting pitcher Nico Saldias (0-0) threw three innings of one run ball, giving up a hit, walking a pair and striking out five. Evan Waters (0-0) came in for relief and threw two and two thirds inning giving up three runs on four hits, walking three as well. Anthony Ramirez (0-0) came in to hold the Growlers offense at bay and threw two and a third innings giving up three hits and striking out three.

The Pit Spitters are set to play game two of the double header, with first pitch at 6:35 PM.

