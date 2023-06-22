Dock Spiders' Three-Game Win Streak Snapped, Fall to Rafters 3-1

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders were riding high on a three-game win streak heading into Thursday night's matchup with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. With right-handed pitcher Amar Tsengeg (UT Dallas) on the mound, the vibe around the Dock Spiders was quiet confidence. However, it was the Rafters that struck first in the top of the third using an RBI single off the bat of outfielder Brendan Bobo (Cal State Fullerton) that brought second baseman Ty Johnson (McClennan Community College) around to score, which had given the Rafters a 1-0 lead. The Rafters hit paydirt again in the top of the fifth inning as first baseman Jack Basseer. (Pepperdine) roped an RBI double to center field that brought Ty Johnson into score again.

After the Rafters took a 2-0 lead, The Dock Spiders made a call to the bullpen for Mason Weckler (Wisconsin-Stevens Point). Weckler never found his footing as he surrendered a walk, and then a hit by pitch, followed by another walk that brought Jack Basseer across the plate for the third and final run of the night. The Dock Spiders were able to answer the bell in the bottom of the fifth inning as an RBI single from second baseman Luke Novitske (Cal State East Bay) that brought catcher Paul Smith (Rice) in to score the lone run for the Dock Spiders. The offense had some chances down the stretch, but a flyout to the left fielder from Dock Spiders centerfielder Connor Cooney (Holy Cross) with runners on the corners, gave the Rafters the final out. Both teams will be back in action tomorrow night at Witter Field. First pitch is slated for 6:35 P.M.

