Wausau Wins in Extras Again. Beats Lakeshore 9-5
June 22, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wausau Woodchucks News Release
MEQUON, Wis. - Nine innings weren't enough Thursday night at Kapco Park, as Wausau wins their third game in extras this season 9-5.
Behind loading the bases with no outs in the top of the 10th, Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) was a hero again, hitting an RBI single to score one of four runs in the frame. Brent Widder (Evansville) would also pick up an RBI single in the inning.
Lakeshore (8-16) nearly had the game won in the ninth before that, but reliever Cole Hentschel (Richmond) escaped a jam by striking out Brady Counsell (Minnesota).
They would threaten again in the bottom of the tenth, but would leave two runners stranded in scoring position.
With the win, the Woodchucks (15-10) remain undefeated against the Chinooks and will look to sweep another two-game set tomorrow.
Key Moments:
Pearson had another amazing night at the plate, going 3/6 with two doubles, two RBIs, a walk and a run.
Widder also had himself a nice night at the plate, as he had three hits as well. Along with the 3/4 mark, he was walked twice, stole two bases and scored a run.
Up Next:
Wausau will be right back at Kapco Park Friday night at 6:35 p.m. for another game with Lakeshore.
For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.
