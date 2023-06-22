Kenosha Pitching Shines as Kingfish Take Game 1 of Double Header

Kenosha, WI.- The Kenosha Kingfish showed off their pitching in their win over the Battle Creek Battle Jacks on Thursday afternoon.

The Battle Jacks and the Kingfish are in the midst of a four game series at Historic Simmons Field and took the field at 11:35 a.m. for the first game of a double header between the teams. The night before, Battle Creek topped Kenosha in a 14 inning matchup with a final score of 11-8.

Kenosha put Jaxson Easterlin on the mound for his first start of the 2023 Kingfish season. Easterlin went 7.1 innings with 89 pitches and giving up no earned runs. Ke

nosha put 7 runs across the plate against Battle Creek, giving Easterlin the run support he needed to continue his sharp performance.

6 of Kenosha's starting 9 recorded RBIs, including 1st baseman Miguel Useche, who was responsible for two of Kenosha's runs. One came on a walk and the other came on a sacrifice fly.

Kenosha now occupies the 4th place spot (10-13) in the Great Lakes East Division, and Battle Creek remains in last place with a record of 8-15.

The Kingfish and the Battle Jacks will battle once again on Thursday night for the second game of the double header. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. CT.

