Beetles Nearly Create Fireworks in Extra Innings Showdown, Fall to Rox 5-4 in 11 Innings
June 22, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
ALEXANDRIA, MN.- In its eighth annual Beetles night, the Alexandria Beetles failed to complete a comeback on Thursday in the first of a two-game series against the St. Cloud Rox.
St. Cloud got the early advantage with two runs off of Beetles starter Clay Beaumont in the second inning.
Beaumont would be taken out of the game after the inning in place of Alex Clemons.
The Beetles tied the game up in the third with RBI singles from Kyle Payne and Stone Miyao.
Clemons allowed his only run of the game in the fifth as Matt Goetzmann singled to put the Rox back up by one.
The next inning, MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game Sean Rimmer tied the game up at three with one swing as he hit his fourth home run of the season.
Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Ben Irsfeld held the Rox scoreless throughout the next three innings to keep the game tied.
The game would remain tied at three to send the Beetles into their first extra-innings game of the season.
With two outs, Weber Neels would clutch up to bring in a runner and put the Rox back up.
However with the Beetles down to their final strike, Luke Williams would hit a single of his own to force an eleventh inning.
That's where the magic ran out for the Beetles as the Rox scored via a sac fly, Alexandria came up empty to end the game and give the Rox the win.
Alexandria will now rebrand back to the Willmar Stingers as they host the Rox for the final game of the series.
For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.
The 2023 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
