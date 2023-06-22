MoonDogs Stay Hot

The MoonDogs looked to keep the win streak going as they take on the Minnesota Mud Puppies. The MoonDogs would strike early putting four runs on the board Dustin Crenshaw would reach on a walk. Brendan Hord would also reach on a walk giving the MoonDogs two runners.

Ryan Nicholson would catch the Mud Puppies sleeping as he sent a one to the short stop who could not get the ball to a base before the runner. Kai Roberts would send one towards the second baseman who dropped the ball getting Roberts onboard.

Brody Harding slapped a single past the short stop sending another run across the plate. Ariel Armas would register the final hit of the inning pushing the final run across the plate.

Kyler Heyne would take the mound for the MoonDogs his first appearance after being named NWL Pitcher of the Night. Heyne would keep the Mud Puppies line up moving until he was pulled in the sixth inning for Myles Meyers after 95 pitches.

The MoonDogs offense would continue to apply pressure as they would send runs across the plate in the third, fourth, and fifth.

The Mud Puppies would attempt to comeback but would fall short of getting anything meaningful going after the fifth.

Join us on Saturday as the MoonDogs look to chip away at the Rox lead for second in the Great Palins West.

