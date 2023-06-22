Rockers Travel to Madison for First Meeting with Mallards this Season

Madison, Wis. - After a four-game homestand, the Green Bay Rockers hit the road for a two-game series against the Madison Mallards. This will be the first time the two teams have faced off this season. First pitch for Thursday night's game will be at 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday was a full day of baseball for the Rockers, who had their first doubleheader of the season. They hosted Wisconsin Rapids at 12:05 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. and ended up splitting the series. The Rafters took the first game 11-4, but Green Bay was able to respond in the night game, winning 6-5.

Game two for the Rockers was the first win of the season for starting pitcher Cole Peschl (Charleston). He now holds a 1-0 record across four starts. In Wednesday's appearance, Peschl struck out a season-high 12 batters while only issuing one walk.

After the two games on Wednesday, Green Bay still finds themselves in first place in the Great Lakes West division. With a 15-9 record, they hold a one-game lead over the Wausau Woodchucks, who are in second place at 14-10.

On the hill for the Rockers in Thursday night's matchup will be Grayson Walker (Dickinson). Walker will be making his fourth start of the season for Green Bay and currently has a 1-0 record. He's struck out 12 batters this season and has a 5.28 ERA.

Pitching for the Mallards will be Tommy Meyer (Northern Illinois). The left-handed pitcher will also be making his fourth appearance of the year and has a 3.60 ERA through 10.0 innings.

Following Thursday night's game, the Rockers will play game two at Warner Park on Friday with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. The team will then return home for a home series against the Kenosha Kingfish.

