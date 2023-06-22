Dock Spiders Sweep Doubleheader Against Chinooks

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders brought their bats with them to Kapco park for the doubleheader against the Lakeshore Chinooks as they scored 12 runs over the two games to sweep the Chinooks. Game one got off to a fast start for the Dock Spiders as they scored five runs in the first three innings. An RBI single from Teddy Deters (Xavier) brought Travis Strickler (Embry Riddle Aeronautical) into score, which made the score 1-0. In the top of the second inning a groundout from centerfielder Jared Heinzen (Wisconsin-Parkside) scored Seth Sweet-Chick (Nevada), which gifted the Dock Spiders a 2-0 lead and they weren't done yet. Another RBI single from Teddy Deters brought home Strickler and Luke Novitske (Cal State East Bay) which made it a 4-0 Dock Spiders advantage.

The offense went right back to work in the third inning as Dock Spider newcomer Graiden West (Rice) doubled into right field for his first hit as Dock Spider and then later scored on an error by the Chinooks Shortstop Gabe Roessler (Madison College). The Dock Spiders were able to hold the Chinooks offense at bay until the bottom of the sixth inning where the Chinooks scored a run, cutting into the Dock Spiders lead. The bottom of the eighth was what brought a heart attack to the team. The Chinooks scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth after a few well-placed hits and made the game interesting but eventually right-handed reliever Zach Silfies (Elizabethtown College) shut down the comeback attempt and gave the Dock Spiders a 6-5 win.

After a layover in between games, the Dock Spiders kept the bats going as they jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in game two. They capitalized on a throwing error by the Chinooks Josh Overbeek (Cisco Junior College) which allowed Deters to score, then in the top of the fourth, shortstop Jacob Anderson rocketed an RBI single into the outfield that brought Sweet-Chick into score. The Dock Spiders added another run in the top of the seventh but once again, late inning blunders led to opponents scoring as the Chinooks put up four runs in the bottom of the seventh, taking the lead from the Dock Spiders. However, they got the lead right back as they scored three runs in the final two innings to close out game two. With the two wins today, the Dock Spiders are now on a three game win streak and have moved out of the sixth spot in the Great Lakes West Division as they now sit at 9-15 on the season and will look for their fourth straight win on Thursday night at home against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. First pitch is slated for 6:35 P.M.

