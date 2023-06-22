Pit Spitters Shut the Cage at the 'Zoo

Kalamazoo, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game two of the doubleheader shutting out the Kalamazoo Growlers 3-0. The Pit Spitters improve to 17-8, while the Growlers drop to even at 12-12.

The offense backed the pitching dominance in the top of the third, with a single to right field by Jack Crighton. After a groundout from Andrew Mannelly, Crighton moved up to second. Parker Brosius then hit a single to left field bringing around Crighton to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead. In the top of the seventh, Camden Traficante went deep for his first long ball of the season to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 2-0. In the top of the ninth, Cooper Erikson got the offense going with a lead off single. After stealing second and then advancing to third on a throwing error, Tyler Minnick hit a sacrifice fly to center to push across Erikson making it a 3-0 game.

The Pit Spitters improve to 17-8 on the season, as the Growlers drop to 12-12. Pit Spitters starting pitcher Nick Powers (3-1) threw seven innings of shutout ball, giving up two hits and striking out three batters. Mitch White (0-0) came in for the two innings save giving up a hit, striking out a pair, and walking one, earning the save on the evening.

