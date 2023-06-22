Kingfish Sweep Battle Creek in Double Header
June 22, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release
Kenosha, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish swept the Battle Creek Battle Jacks in their double header on Thursday.
Kenosha took the first game with a final score of 7-1, holding Battle Creek to one run despite their flurry of baserunners.
For the second game, Manager J.T. Scara put Grant Siegel, a sophomore out of West Virginia University, on the bump. Siegel has posted a 3.60 ERA over 10 innings pitched. In this outing, he gave up Battle Creeks only 2 runs and stuck out 6 batters in 5.0 innings of work.
Grayson Murry took the win for the Kingfish, going 2.2 innings, while only giving up two runs and striking out 3 batters.
Kenosha was able to capitalize on the plethora of Battle Creek defensive errors made by starting first baseman, Cam Farrar. All three of Battle Creek's errors were charged to Farrar, and one was responsible for one of Kenosha's runs.
Two of Kenosha's three RBIs were driven in my Blane Schmitt, a freshman out of the University of Louisville. The other RBI is credited to The University of New Orleans' Issac Williams.
Closer Tucker Shalley came in for the final frame of play to shut the door on the Battle Creek. Kenosha held on for a victory of 3-2 over Battle Creek. This marks the first time that Kenosha has won back-to-back games in 2023.
Battle Creek will remain in Kenosha for the series finale on Friday night. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. CT.
