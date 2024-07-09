Pirates Rehabbers Aid Seventh Shutout Win
July 9, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Altoona Curve News Release
CURVE, PA. - Pirates rehabbing pitchers David Bednar and Ryan Borucki combined for 2.2 scoreless frames in Altoona's 4-0 win over the Bowie Baysox in front of 5,041 fans on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Altoona got a dominant two-inning start from Bubba Chandler before the Curve bullpen took over and combined for seven scoreless innings on the mound. With a runner on and one out in the fourth, left-hander Borucki, entered and retired Bowie's Samuel Basallo with a runner on third and then set down four straight hitters with a pair of strikeouts. Borucki needed just 14 pitches to work through his outing.
Bednar entered in the sixth inning and tossed 17 pitches, 12 strikes in his scoreless inning. Working around an error that allowed a runner to advance to third, the Pirates closer finished his outing with a strikeout of Jud Fabian to finish his inning.
Tyler Samaniego worked around a bases loaded jam in the seventh and a leadoff single in the eighth to fire two scoreless innings in relief. Luis Peralta tossed a scoreless ninth inning to finish the game.
Altoona's offense earned seven hits and four walks in the victory. Charles McAdoo drove in Tres Gonzalez in the third inning to take a 1-0 lead that the Curve held into the late innings. In the seventh, Tsung-Che Cheng pounded his ninth homer of the season after a pair of Curve singles. The long ball for Cheng was his first of the season at PNG Field.
Yoyner Fajardo picked up a hit and a walk in the victory, extending his on-base streak to 21 games in the game.
Altoona continues a six-game series with the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Wednesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. RHP Thomas Harrington is expected to start for Altoona with Bowie sending RHP Seth Johnson to the mound.
For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.
-CURVE-
