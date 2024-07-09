Schwartz's Big Blast in 11th the Difference in Series-Opening Win in NH

MANCHESTER, NH - JT Schwartz's go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the 11th inning was the difference in the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 3-2 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in 11 innings in the series opener at Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday night. It's the Rumble Ponies' fourth straight win.

With the home run, Schwartz extended his hitting streak to 19 games, which is currently the longest hitting streak in the Eastern League and is tied for the longest hitting streak in the EL this season. Schwartz also walked in the sixth inning to extend his on-base streak to 23 games.

With one out and the game tied at one in the top of the 11th, Schwartz belted the first pitch he saw from Abdiel Mendoza (6-5) over the right-field wall to put Binghamton (6-6, 41-38) ahead 3-1. In the bottom of the 11th, a wild pitch cut the lead to 3-2, but Paul Gervase (2-1) retired all three batter he faced to preserve the win. Gervase earned the win pitching the 10th and 11th innings.

Binghamton got on the board first in the top of the third inning on Stanley Consuegra's leadoff home run, the first homer of his Double-A career. New Hampshire (3-8, 33-46) tied it in the top of the sixth on a solo home run from Ryan McCarty.

Tyler Stuart allowed only four hits and one run over six scoreless frames in the no-decision. At one point, Stuart retired 13 batters in a row. The Rumble Ponies bullpen (Carlos Guzman, Junior Santos, Gervase) did not allow an earned run over five innings.

The Rumble Ponies continue their series against the Fisher Cats in Manchester on Wednesday night, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. and the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show getting underway at 6:20 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

POSTGAME NOTES: Schwartz now has five home runs on the season and 27 RBIs...Consuegra extended his hitting streak to five games...Jaylen Palmer finished with a multi-hit game (single, double) to extend his hitting streak to five games...Binghamton is now 5-4 in extra-inning games this season.

