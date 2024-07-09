Yard Goats Fall Short 7-3 to the Sea Dogs

Hartford CT - The Yard Goats fell short Tuesday night at Dunkin' Park 7-3 in the first of a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs. Phillip Sikes, Blaze Jordan, and Eddison Paulino all had two RBIs on the night for Portland. Rockies ace German Marquez made his seventh rehab assignment start, his second for the Yard Goats, pitching five complete innings allowing three runs on four hits with eight strikeouts. Hunter Dobbins started on the mound for the Sea Dogs sporting six complete innings pitched allowing no runs on three hits with six strikeouts and the win. Yard Goats catcher Braxton Fulford had a two RBI double.

The Sea Dogs opened up the scoring in the second inning when Eddison Paulino hit a double to right-center field to bring Kristian Campbell home from second to make it 1-0. Phillip Sikes followed Paulino's RBI double with a two-RBI home run to left field off Yard Goats starter German Marquez to extend the lead to 3-0.

The Sea Dogs bats struck again in the top of the sixth when Blaze Jordan hit an RBI double to right-center field to bring Kyle Teel home from second. Jordan's double was followed by a sacrifice fly to right field from Eddison Paulino that brought Kristian Campbell across the plate from third making it a 5-0 game. A couple of batters later, Alex Binelas singled up the middle to bring Blaze Jordan home to extend the lead to 6-0.

The Yard Goats' offense found life in the seventh inning as Braxton Fulford hit a two-RBI double to left-center field, bringing home Zach Kokoska from second and Warming Bernabel from third to make it a 6-2 ballgame. Kyle Datres then singled on a throwing error from Sea Dogs shortstop Marcelo Mayer that brought Braxton Fulford home from second making the score 6-3.

Blaze Jordan hit an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning to add an insurance run for the Sea Dogs bringing home Kristian Campbell to make it a 7-3 ballgame.

The Yard Goats will continue the series against the Boston Red Sox affiliate, Portland Sea Dogs on Wednesday night July 10th (7:10), at Dunkin' Park. It's Faith and Family Day!! LHP Evan Shawver will start on the mound for the Yard Goats opposite RHP Juan Daniel Encarcion who will start for the Sea Dogs. The game will be streamed live on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacity app.

