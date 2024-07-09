July 9, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

'DOGS TAKE SERIES AGAINST 'CATS DESPITE FINALE LOSS In the continuation of Friday night's game, the Portland Sea Dogs fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 3-2. On Friday night, in the bottom of the first inning, Ryan McCarty led off with a single for the Fisher Cats then scored on an RBI single by Rainer Nunez and the Sea Dogs trailed, 1-0. Zach Britton then drew a walk and Devonte Brown was hit by a pitch to load the bases before the rain started. The game was suspended and resumed Saturday night. In the top of the fifth inning with two outs, Marcelo Mayer singled to center field and scored on an RBI double by Kyle Teel. Blaze Jordan then drove home Teel with a single and the Sea Dogs led, 2-1. The Fisher Cats tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning with an RBI single by Rainer Nunez. New Hampshire walked it off in the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs. Zach Britton singled to right field then scored on an RBI double by Devonte Brown and the Sea Dogs fell, 3-2. Portland took four of five against the Fisher Cats last week.

SEA DOGS STREAKS Tyler Miller enters today riding an 11-game hit streak after another two hits in last night's win. Across the last 11 games, Miller is hitting .359 (14-39) with seven runs, three doubles, three RBI, three walks, and six strikeouts while also tallying a .419 OBP.

LEADERBOARD LINEUP Marcelo Mayer leads the Eastern League in average currently (.306) while ranking sixth in all of Double-A ahead of today's game. Mayer also ranks fifth in the Eastern League in slugging (.476), ninth in OBP (.372), sixth in OPS (.848), third in hits (83), first in doubles (25), second in extra-base hits (32), fourth in total bases (129), and first in runs (55). Kyle Teel ranks third in the EL in average (.301) while ranking third in RBI (49), third in OBP (.389), seventh in slugging (.463), fifth in OPS (.852), eighth in hits (74), and second in runs (52).

KRISTIAN CAMPBELL NAMED EASTERN LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE MONTH Infielder Kristian Campbell has been named the Eastern League Player of the Month for June. Campbell batted .420/.515/.667 and led the league in average (.420), hits (34), on-base percentage (.515) and OPS (1.182). He was second in runs (21) and slugging percentage (.667) and was third in total bases (54). He posted nine multi-hit games and had separate hitting streaks of nine and 13 games.

THE THREE TAKING A TRIP TO TEXAS For the second straight season, the Portland Sea Dogs have three current players selected to the All-Star Futures Game. Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel will participate in the prestigious event that will take place on Saturday, July 13th at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Marcelo Mayer becomes part of an elite group of players with his second selection to the Futures Game, after participating in 2023. He is the first player in Sea Dogs history to be selected to the Futures Game roster twice. He has been among the offensive leaders in the Eastern League all season and currently leads in average (.307), doubles (25), extra-base hits (32) and runs (54). Roman Anthony is the #2 Red Sox prospect and is ranked as the #14 prospect in MiLB. Anthony currently ranks sixth in the Eastern League in walks (36) and extra-base hits (26). Kyle Teel is the #3 prospect in Boston's system and is the #25 prospect in MiLB. Among the past Sea Dogs participants of the Futures Game include Kevin Youkilis (2003), Hanley Ramirez (2005), Clay Buchholz (2007), Will Middlebrooks (2011), Rafael Devers (2017), Jarren Duran (2019), Brayan Bello (2021), Ceddanne Rafaela (2022), Nick Yorke (2023) and Shane Drohan (2023).

HISTORICALLY AGAINST HARTFORD This week will mark the fourth and final meeting between the Yard Goats and the Sea Dogs this season. Currently, Portland owns a 6-9 record against Hartford this season and a 70-94 record all-time. Portland is 2-4 against the Yard Goats at Dunkin' Park after visiting Hartford April 23rd-28th.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 9, 2010 - Nate Spears hit a second-inning grand slam, and Stephen Fife allowed two unearned runs over six innings to lead Portland past New Britain 7-5. Fife yielded two hits, no walks and fanned five, earning his 5th win of the season.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Hunter Dobbins will take the ball tonight for the Sea Dogs. Dobbins last pitched on June 30th against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and tossed 6.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while walking two and striking out six. Dobbins has made two starts against the Yard Goats this season. He has tossed 7.2 innings allowing seven earned runs on 10 hits while walking eight and striking out 10.

