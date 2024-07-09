Pirates Pitchers David Bednar and Ryan Borucki Scheduled to Rehab with the Curve

CURVE, PA - The Pittsburgh Pirates announced on Tuesday that RHP David Bednar and LHP Ryan Borucki are scheduled to rehab with Altoona this week during the Curve's series with the Bowie Baysox. Tuesday's dual rehab will be the seventh time in franchise history that Altoona has hosted at least two Pirates on rehab in the same game, first since INF/OF Tucupita Marcano, LHP Dillon Peters, and RHP Duane Underwood Jr. all rehabbed with the Curve on June 28, 2022.

Bednar, a Pittsburgh native who was acquired by the Pirates from the San Diego Padres with RHP Drake Fellows, OF Hudson Head, LHP Omar Cruz and C Endy Rodriguez in a three-team trade that sent RHP Joe Musgrove to San Diego, is recovering from left oblique strain that placed him on the injured list on June 20.

Now in his fourth season with the Pirates, Bednar has gone 12-13 with a 3.00 ERA in 223 major league games. Twice in his tenure with the Pirates, the 29-year-old Bednar has been named a finalist for Major League Baseball's prestigious Roberto Clemente Award during both the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Last season, Bednar was named a National League All-Star for the second straight season and he pitched for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

Lefty Ryan Borucki was signed by the Pirates as a minor league free agent in May of 2023 after being designated for assignment by the Chicago Cubs. Borucki, who first came through the Eastern League with New Hampshire as a Toronto Blue Jays farmhand, is recovering from left triceps inflammation. Borucki began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 25 and has tossed 4.2 innings allowing just one run.

Borucki, a 30-year-old from Mundelein, IL, became one of Pittsburgh's most reliable relievers in 2023 when he went 4-0 with a 2.45 ERA in 38 games, two starts. Borucki has pitched in 138 major league games and recorded a 4.09 ERA in his career with Toronto, Seattle and Pittsburgh.

