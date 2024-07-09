Lee's Clutch Hit Propels Erie Past Somerset

Erie (46-34) opened the series with Somerset (41-41) with a 5-4 win on Tuesday.

The SeaWolves opened the game with hot bats against Somerset starter Zach Messinger. With two out, Jake Holton singled and stole second. Chris Meyers then singled to left, scoring Holton to give Erie a 1-0 lead. Later in the frame, Carlos Mendoza singled home a pair with the bases loaded to make it 3-0.

Somerset responded with a pair in the second on Grant Richardson's two-run homer against Erie starter Garrett Burhenn, cutting Erie's lead to 3-2.

Burhenn turned in five strong innings. He allowed two runs on five hits while walking one and striking out five.

J.C. Escarra connected on a solo home run against Jake Higginbotham in the sixth, tying the game at 3-3.

In the seventh, Somerset took their first lead of the game. With two out and a runner on second, Ben Cowles singled against Angel Reyes to give Somerset a 4-3 lead.

The SeaWolves loaded the bases with two out in the bottom of the seventh against Carlos Gomez. Hao-Yu Lee singled to center, scoring Mendoza and Gage Workman to give Erie a 5-4 lead.

Reyes (3-1) earned the win. Gomez (3-2) took the loss. Matt Seelinger recorded the final four outs to secure his first save.

The series continues at 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday when Carlos Peña faces Ben Shields.

