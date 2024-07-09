RubberDucks Outscore Fightins 19-3 on Tuesday

July 9, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Fightin Phils (4-9; 35-46) dropped the series opener to the Akron RubberDucks (10-3; 47-35) 19-3 in the series opener on Tuesday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The RubberDucks got the scoring started in the top of the first inning. Matt Osterberg allowed back-to-back walks to start the game. C.J. Kayfus scored the first run on a wild pitch by Osterberg and Aaron Bracho followed with an RBI single, scoring Kahlil Watson. Joe Lampe gave Akron a 3-0 lead with an RBI single, bringing home Bracho.

Akron blew the game open in the top of the third, scoring eight runs in the inning. Lampe began the inning with his second RBI single. Another run crossed the plate on a fielder's choice. Dayan Frias and Lampe followed with a double steal, stealing second base and home. Yordys Valdes then hit an RBI double to score Frias. C.J. Kayfus followed with a two-run home run, his seventh of the year. Watson put double-digits on the board with an RBI double, and Bracho drove in a run on an RBI single. Akron took an 11-0 lead.

Reading scored one run in the game as Otto Kemp hit his sixth home run.

Alexfri Planex hit a two-run homer in the top of the fifth, increasing Akron's lead, to 13-1. In the sixth, Kayfus also hit a home run, a three-run shot, increasing the deficit to 15 runs. Kody Huff earned an RBI with a groundout in the seventh, scoring Lampe. In the top of the eighth Petey Halpin hit his seventh homer of the season, a solo shot. Yordys Valdes hit an RBI single, making it 19-2 in the ninth. Every Akron hitter recorded a hit in the victory, as they out-hit Reading with 26 hits.

Tommy Mace earned the win (7-3) going six innings, allowed one earned run on two hits, and struck out four. Matt Osterberg suffered the loss (2-6) going 2.2 innings, allowed eight runs on eight hits, and struck out one.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Wednesday against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, at 7 p.m. RHP Robinson Pina is scheduled to start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Austin Peterson for the RubberDucks. Pregame coverage is underway at 6:45 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Eastern League Stories from July 9, 2024

