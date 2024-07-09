Kayfus Homers Twice, Ducks Rout Reading, 19-3

Right-hander Tommy Mace pitched six innings of one-run ball, while C.J. Kayfus hit two of Akron's four home runs, and 10 RubberDucks had at least one hit as the club scored its most runs in seven years for a 19-3 triumph over the Reading Fightin Phils in the opener of a six-game series at FirstEnergy Stadium on Tuesday night.

Turning Point

With Akron leading, 3-0, entering the third inning, its biggest inning of the season put the game out of reach. Second baseman Kahlil Watson singled and stole second base before scoring on singles by right fielder Alexfri Planez and designated hitter Joe Lampe. Catcher Kody Huff singled, and after third baseman Dayan Frías hit an RBI fielder's choice, a two-out double steal scored another run before shortstop Yordys Valdés hit an RBI double to left-center field, chasing Reading starter Matt Osterberg. Kayfus greeted reliever Zach Haake with a two-run home run to the left-field corner. Center fielder Petey Halpin singled, Watson drove him home with a double and then scored on a single by first baseman Aaron Bracho. The eight-run, 10-hit inning, built the lead to 11-0.

Mound Presence

Mace retired the first six batters of the night, never allowing the Fightin Phils to put the tying run on deck. He only allowed two hits, including a solo home run by third baseman Otto Kemp in the fourth inning, while lasting six innings and winning for the first time since May. Right-hander Alaska Abney worked the seventh and eighth innings around two hits, before right-hander Tyler Thornton struck out three batters around two runs in the ninth inning.

Duck Tales

Akron took the lead in the first inning when Osterberg walked Kayfus and Halpin to open the game. A wild pitch and RBI singles by Bracho and Lampe made it 3-0. Planez had four hits, including a two-run home run in the fifth to make it 13-1. After Huff and Frías singled in the sixth, Kayfus launched a three-run homer for his third multi-homer game with Akron. Lampe tripled and scored in the seventh, Halpin homered in the eighth, and Valdés had an RBI single in the ninth.

Notebook

Lampe and Huff each had a season-high four hits...The RubberDucks' 26 hits were one shy of the franchise record (27 on May 25, 1999, against New Britain) and the most by a Guardians affiliate in a game this season...Akron scored 19 runs for the first time since scoring 21 in a June 7, 2017, win at Portland...The 19 runs tied the most by an Eastern League team in a game this season (Bowie against Reading, April 6)...The 26 hits were the most in the league since Portland had the same in Binghamton May 31, 2019...Game Time: 2:43...Attendance: 4,395.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Reading at 7 p.m. Wednesday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Akron right-hander Austin Peterson (2-0, 1.38 ERA) is scheduled to face Fightin Phils right-hander Robinson Pina (9-3, 3.95 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

