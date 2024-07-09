Richmond Flying Squirrels Game Information: July 9, 2024

Richmond Flying Squirrels Game Information: July 9, 2024

July 9, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release


The San Francisco Giants have made the following moves that impact the Richmond roster:

OF Ryan McKenna assigned to Triple-A Sacramento from Double-A Richmond

INF Andrew Kachel (No. 26) assigned to Double-A Richmond from High-A Eugene

