Senators Downed Flying Squirrels, 7-6

July 9, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Richmond Flying Squirrels 7-6 Tuesday night at The Diamond in Richmond. The Senators took an early 2-0 lead in the 1st inning, but Richmond erased it with five runs in the 2nd. The Senators got a run back in the top of the 3rd, but Richmond tacked on two more runs to extend a 7-3 lead. The Senators made it close game by chipping away to make it a 7-6 game by the 8th. Despite putting two runners on base in the 9th, the Senators could not come up with the big hit.

THE BIG PLAY

In the bottom of the 4th inning Jairo Pomares hit an RBI double that extended the Richmond lead to 7-3.

FILIBUSTERS

Andrew Pinckney went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double to drive in three runs... J.T. Arruda went 2-for-4 and scored three runs... Kevin Made went 1-for-5 and stole a base in his Senators debut... Jose A. Ferrer turned in 1.2 scoreless innings, Samuel Reyes threw 1.1 scoreless innings, and Garvin Alston tossed a hitless frame... The Senators outhit Richmond 10-7 but went just 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels play game two of their six-game series at The Diamond in Richmond at 6:35 Wednesday. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:20 p.m.

