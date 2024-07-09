Squirrels Pull Ahead Early, Hold off Senators

July 9, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Harrisburg Senators, 7-6, behind a five-run second inning to open the series on Tuesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (39-43, 5-8) held the Senators (41-41, 3-10) to 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 runners on base.

Down, 2-0, entering the bottom of the second, the Flying Squirrels scored five runs to take a 5-2 lead. With the bases loaded, Jimmy Glowenke was hit by a pitch, Luis Toribio worked a walk and Turner Hill singled to give Richmond a 3-2 lead against Harrisburg starter Michael Cuevas (Loss, 2-9).

Ismael Munguia brought home a run with a groundout and Carter Howell added a sacrifice fly to stretch the lead to 5-2.

The Senators closed the deficit to 5-3 in the third with a bases-loaded walk by C.J. Stubbs.

In the bottom of the third, Glowenke picked up his second RBI of the game, plating Victor Bericoto with a sacrifice fly to open a 6-3 lead.

Jairo Pomares hit a two-out double to bring home Hill in the bottom of the fourth to extend the Richmond advantage to 7-3.

In the top of the fifth, a wild pitch scored a Harrisburg run to close the score to 7-4. J.T. Arruda plated a run with a groundout in the sixth against Richmond reliever José Cruz to pull within two.

Pinckney added an RBI double to pull the score to 7-6 in the top of the eighth, but Mat Olsen (Save, 2) stranded him at second and left two runners on base in the ninth to end the game.

The Senators opened the scoring in the top of the first inning with a two-run homer by Andrew Pinckney.

The Flying Squirrels and Senators continue the series on Wednesday night at The Diamond. Left-hander Seth Lonsway (0-0, 4.09) will start for Richmond opposed by Harrisburg right-hander Kyle Luckham (3-5, 4.00). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

