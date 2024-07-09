Dobbins Deals Six Shutout Innings in 'Dogs 7-3 Win

Hartford, Connecticut- The Portland Sea Dogs (8-3, 44-36) defeated the Hartford Yard Goats (6-6, 44-36) 7-3 in the series opener on Tuesday night. With the win, Portland now ties for first place in the Northeast alongside the Somerset Patriots.

Phillip Sikes slugged his fifth homer while going 2-4 on the night with a stolen base. Kyle Teel, Blaze Jordan, Eddinson Paulino, and Kristian Campbell all notched two-hit nights. Hunter Dobbins fanned six in 6.0 shutout innings to start. It marked the seventh start where he's gone six plus this season while also marking his sixth quality start. Caleb Bolden earned first save with 2.0 scoreless.

Portland scored three runs in the top of the second inning to take the lead. An RBI double from Eddinson Paulino (16) scored Kristian Campbell who reached on his ninth double. A two-run homer to left field from Sikes brought in Paulino along with him and extended a 3-0 lead.

The scoring continued in the top of the sixth when Portland tacked on three more runs. An RBI double from Blaze Jordan (14) along with a sacrifice fly to right field from Paulino extended a 5-0 lead. Jordan scored on a single from Alex Binelas to put Portland up by six.

Hartford cut the lead in half in the bottom of the seventh after a two-run double from Braxton Fulford along with a single from Kyle Datres. Portland countered in the top of the ninth after Campbell reached on his second double of the night and tenth of the season. Jordan brought him home with a single to secure the 7-3 win.

RHP Hunter Dobbins (6-2, 3.64 ERA) earned the win after pitching 6.0 scoreless innings allowing three hits while walking one and striking out six. Caleb Bolden (1) earned the save pitching 2.0 scoreless innings allowing two hits while striking out one. He did not issue a walk. RHP German Marquez (0-2, 4.15 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 5.0 innings allowing three runs on four hits while striking out eight. He did not issue a walk.

The Sea Dogs return to Dunkin' Park, tomorrow, July 10th, 2024 for game two of a six-game series with the Hartford Yard Goats. First pitch for game two is slated for 7:10pm. Portland will give the ball to RHP Juan Daniel Encarnacion (0-3, 14.66 ERA) while Hartford will send RHP Andrew Quezada (5-2, 3.18 ERA) to the mound.

