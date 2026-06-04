Phoenix Mercury vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 3, 2026

Published on June 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







The Phoenix Mercury defeated the Storm, 72-68!

Mack and Copper both had a huge hand in the Mercury's first Commissioner's Cup win!

Natasha Mack: 16 PTS (career-high) | 10 REB | 3 BLK Kahleah Copper: 16 PTS | 6 REB | 2 3PM

#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 4, 2026

Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 6.3.26 - Seattle Storm

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