Phoenix Mercury vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 17, 2025
Published on August 17, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Mercury came up BIG in Seattle to defeat the Storm, 85-82!
Alyssa Thomas recorded her 5th triple-double this season, becoming the ONLY player in WNBA history to record 5+ triple-doubles in multiple seasons
Alyssa Thomas: 19 PTS | 10 REB | 11 AST | 3 STL Kahleah Copper: 17 PTS | 5 REB | 4 AST
#WNBARivalsWeek presented by Ally
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
