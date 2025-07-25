Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 25, 2025

July 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video







The New York Liberty defeat the Phoenix Mercury 89-76 to move to 17-6 on the season

Sabrina Ionescu led the way in the win with 29 PTS, 5 REB, & 8 AST. Jonquel Jones added in 20 PTS & 11 REB of her own!

#WelcometotheW

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.