Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 25, 2025
July 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The New York Liberty defeat the Phoenix Mercury 89-76 to move to 17-6 on the season
Sabrina Ionescu led the way in the win with 29 PTS, 5 REB, & 8 AST. Jonquel Jones added in 20 PTS & 11 REB of her own!
