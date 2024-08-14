Philadelphia Union Recall Forward Nelson Pierre; Loan to Charlotte Independence
August 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union today announced that the club has recalled Homegrown forward Nelson Pierre from Swedish side Skövde AIK and will loan him to USL club Charlotte Independence, following receipt of his International Transfer Certificate, for the remainder of the year.
A graduate of YSC Academy, Pierre signed a Homegrown contract on February 21, 2023, as the 20th Homegrown player in Union history. In 2023 he made 28 appearances (15 starts) for Philadelphia Union II in MLS NEXT Pro scoring four goals and registering four assists. The Union first announced his loan to Skövde AIK in January 2024 where he made three appearances.
Transaction: Philadelphia Union recall Nelson Pierre from Skövde AIK and have loaned Pierre to Charlotte Independence on August 14, 2024.
