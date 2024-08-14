Rafael Navarro, Darren Yapi Stunners See Rapids Advance to Leagues Cup Quarterfinals Over Toluca

August 14, 2024

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids advance to the Leagues Cup Quarterfinals following a 2-1 victory over Deportivo Toluca F.C. at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. A goal from Rafael Navarro in the first half and a stoppage-time stunner from Darren Yapi propelled the Rapids to their first appearance in the Quarterfinals in the tournament's second year. Goalkeeper Zack Steffen had a stellar performance yet again with five crucial saves. The win marks the third consecutive positive result against Liga MX sides for the Rapids in Leagues Cup.

Heading into Tuesday night's match, everything was on the line in a win-or-go-home scenario for Colorado and Toluca. These two foes, who faced off against each other in last year's edition of the tournament, were set for a battle at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park right from the opening whistle in the hopes of advancing.

The match started off slow for both sides, with the two clubs getting acclimated to each other's pace and style of play. Toluca was the first to get high-quality chances, but Rapids goalkeeper Steffen stood strong each time to keep the opposition scoreless. After hunting for a shot on target, Colorado found their breakthrough in the final moments of the first half.

The play started with the Rapids passing along their back line, with the ball eventually finding its way to Cole Bassett. The midfielder then played a perfect ball over the top of the Toluca defense to a streaking Sam Vines, who played a one-touch pass to Navarro in the middle of the box. The Brazilian then made no mistake with a sliding finish into the back of the net.

Navarro's goal was his second of the tournament and his third goal contribution over his last three matches in Leagues Cup. The forward now has 13 goals across all competitions in 2024, which is good for the club lead.

The half would end with Colorado up by one, but plenty of action was still in store at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park.

Toluca continued their pressure to start the half in the hopes of an equalizer, but the club could not make their way past Steffen and the Rapids' backline. It would take a stunning opportunity for the club to make things level in this one.

Following an outside-of-the-foot pass to Jesús Gallardo along the left wing, the winger played a centering ball to Paulinho, who sent a backheel flick to the far post for a highlight-reel finish. With seven minutes left to play in regulation following the goal, the Rapids did not give up in their fight to advance to the quarterfinals.

Colorado's efforts led to multiple quality chances in the final third, including a goal from Djordje Mihailovic that was eventually called back after video review. Still level, the club continued their push and would find magic in the match's dying minutes.

In stoppage time, Mihailovic received a ball from Kimani Stewart-Baynes and sent a driven cross into the middle of the box with one touch. The quick-paced pass caused problems for the Toluca center back, leading to the ball trickling into an open net. To clean things up was Yapi, who sent the Rapids into the Leagues Cup Quarterfinals with one of the last touches of the match.

The goal was Yapi's first in Leagues Cup play and his second of the season across all competitions.

Colorado will now move on to face the No. 1 seeded Club América at Dignity Health Sports Park in their quarterfinal match.

