LAFC Acquires $50,000 in Allocation Money from Columbus Crew in Exchange for Abraham Romero

August 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC announced today that the club has acquired $50,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Columbus Crew in exchange for goalkeeper Abraham Romero.

Romero, 26, originally signed with LAFC in 2023 and played three times for LAFC's first team, making his debut with the Black & Gold this season on May 8 in LAFC's U.S. Open Cup win over Las Vegas. He also started and played in LAFC's draw with Vancouver in the Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage on July 30, and the ensuing penalty shootout.

Romero appeared in 21 matches for LAFC2 of MLS NEXT Pro during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

TRANSACTION: LAFC acquires $50,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Columbus Crew in exchange for GK Abraham Romero.

