Chicago Fire FC Acquires Winger Ariel Lassiter from CF Montréal
August 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired winger Ariel Lassiter (pronounced: ah-ree-EL LAH-sih-ter) from CF Montréal. In exchange, Montréal will receive $75,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM) and could receive an additional $75,000 in 2025 GAM if certain player performance conditions are met. Lassiter is under contract with the Fire through the remainder of the 2024 season.
"Going into the final stretch of the regular season, we wanted to add a versatile player with MLS experience to strengthen our playoff push," said Chicago Fire FC Sporting Director Georg Heitz. "Ariel will bring more competition and flexibility to the team, as he can play multiple positions. We look forward to welcoming him to the Club in the coming days."
Lassiter, 29, joins the Fire after spending the past two seasons with Montréal, where he made 56 appearances across all competitions, tallying five goals and 10 assists. Overall, Lassiter has made 143 appearances (72 starts) in MLS play, featuring for the LA Galaxy (2015-18), Houston Dynamo (2020-21), Inter Miami CF (2022-23) and Montréal (2023-24).
In addition to his time in MLS, the winger spent the 2019-2020 season with Liga Deportiva Alajuelense of the Costa Rican first division where he recorded 24 goals and 16 assists in 65 appearances. At the international level, Lassiter has earned 23 caps with the Costa Rican National Team. He scored his first goal for Los Ticos in a July 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup match against Guadeloupe. He is also the son of former MLS striker Roy Lassiter, who won two MLS Supporters' Shields and an MLS Cup.
Transaction: Chicago Fire FC acquires winger Ariel Lassiter from CF Montréal in exchange for $75,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM).
Name: Ariel Lassiter (pronounced: ah-ree-EL LAH-sih-ter)
Position: Winger
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 154 lbs.
Date of Birth: September 27, 1994
Hometown: Temecula, California
Birthplace: Turrialba, Costa Rica
Citizenship: Costa Rica, United States of America
Last Club: CF Montréal
