Club de Soccer Optimum de Victoriaville Joins CF Montréal's Scouting and Development Centre

August 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - As part of its Scouting and Development Centre (CIP), CF Montréal announced on Wednesday the latest addition to its roster of partner clubs, Club de Soccer Optimum de Victoriaville.

Club de Soccer Optimum de Victoriaville, founded in 1994, is the first partner club from the Centre-du-Québec regional soccer association.

"It is with great excitement that we welcome CS Optimum as our new partner club", said Academy Director Marinos Papageorgopoulos. "CS Optimum plays a central role in players development in its region, and we are excited to help them grow and start working with them in their community."

"CS Optimum is proud to be associated with CF Montréal CIP's program," said Club de Soccer Optimum de Victoriaville president Luc Letourneau. "A partnership with a professional club like CF Montréal will provide our club with unprecedented opportunities and sporting visibility. Through this association, we hope to enhance the training of our technical team and offer new opportunities for our athletes. We are convinced that together we will write a new chapter in our club's history, inspired by the potential of our youth!"

CF Montréal now has thirteen CIP partner clubs: FC Laval, AS Brossard, CS St-Lazare Hudson, FC Loro, Soccer Pointe-Claire, CS Montréal Centre, CS Trident, CS Lanaudière-Nord, CS Roussillon, Revolution FC, CS Les Cosmos de Granby, Club de Soccer Soulanges and Club de Soccer Optimum de Victoriaville.

As CF Montréal has sought to establish a more sustained collaboration plan with its partners, the Scouting and Development program was revised in 2021. This new consultative partnership formula allows participating clubs like Club de Soccer Optimum to take full advantage of the Club's resources, both at the technical and administrative levels, including weekly on-site visits. Partner clubs also have exclusive access to CF Montréal activities and initiatives such as tournaments, camps, and technical competitions.

Launched on July 2, 2019, the Scouting and Development Centre is a high-performance development and identification program developed by the Club's Academy and its educators. The initiative includes visits with partner clubs and is part of a broader desire to share the Academy's knowledge, training, and methodologies in order to strengthen ties with the Quebec soccer community.

